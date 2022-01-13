States ranked by anxiety, depression rates: Dec. 1-13

West Virginia had the highest percentage of adults reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression in the first half of December 2021, according to a ranking Kaiser Family Foundation released Jan. 13.

The ranking is based on data from the Household Pulse Survey, conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau and National Center for Health Statistics. The national survey has been performed weekly since April 23, 2020. The following figures are from the most recent survey phase conducted between Dec. 1 and Dec. 13.

Among 54,663 U.S. adults surveyed, 30.7 percent reported experiencing anxiety or depression symptoms. This figure is down slightly from fall 2021, when 31.6 percent reported the same.

Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up.

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 44.