States ranked by anxiety, depression rates: Sept. 29-Oct. 11

Alaska had the highest percentage of adults reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression in late September and early October, according to a ranking Kaiser Family Foundation released Dec. 9.

The ranking is based on data from the Household Pulse Survey, conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau and National Center for Health Statistics. The national survey has been performed weekly since April 23, 2020. The following figures are from the most recent survey phase conducted between Sept. 29 and Oct. 11.

Among 50,849 U.S. adults surveyed, 31.6 percent reported experiencing anxiety or depression symptoms.

Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up.

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 42.