State economies ranked by COVID-19 exposure
Louisiana's economy is most exposed to a fallout from COVID-19, according to a ranking published by WalletHub March 31.
For the ranking, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across two categories: high-impact industries and workforce, and resources for businesses to cope better with the crisis. WalletHub evaluated the categories using 10 weighted metrics and determined each state and the District's weighted average across all metrics to reach overall score.
Here is how the 50 state and District economies stacked up, from most to least exposed:
1. Louisiana
2. Rhode Island
3. Nevada
4. Maine
5. New Hampshire
6. Pennsylvania
7. Montana
8. New Jersey
9. Massachusetts
10. Illinois
11. Kentucky
12. Michigan
13. Ohio
14. New Mexico
15. North Carolina
16. District of Columbia
17. Minnesota
18. Kansas
19. Indiana
20. Maryland
21. Mississippi
22. South Carolina
23. Florida
24. New York
25. Colorado
26. Hawaii
27. North Dakota
28. Vermont
29. Oklahoma
30. Tennessee
31. Virginia
32. Washington
33. Delaware
34. Wisconsin
35. Texas
36. Arizona
37. West Virginia
38. Iowa
39. Connecticut
40. Missouri
41. Idaho
42. Arkansas
43. Nebraska
44. Alabama
45. South Dakota
46. Wyoming
47. Utah
48. Oregon
49. Alaska
50. California
51. Georgia
