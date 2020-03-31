State economies ranked by COVID-19 exposure

Louisiana's economy is most exposed to a fallout from COVID-19, according to a ranking published by WalletHub March 31.

For the ranking, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across two categories: high-impact industries and workforce, and resources for businesses to cope better with the crisis. WalletHub evaluated the categories using 10 weighted metrics and determined each state and the District's weighted average across all metrics to reach overall score.

Here is how the 50 state and District economies stacked up, from most to least exposed:



1. Louisiana

2. Rhode Island

3. Nevada

4. Maine

5. New Hampshire

6. Pennsylvania

7. Montana

8. New Jersey

9. Massachusetts

10. Illinois

11. Kentucky

12. Michigan

13. Ohio

14. New Mexico

15. North Carolina

16. District of Columbia

17. Minnesota

18. Kansas

19. Indiana

20. Maryland

21. Mississippi

22. South Carolina

23. Florida

24. New York

25. Colorado

26. Hawaii

27. North Dakota

28. Vermont

29. Oklahoma

30. Tennessee

31. Virginia

32. Washington

33. Delaware

34. Wisconsin

35. Texas

36. Arizona

37. West Virginia

38. Iowa

39. Connecticut

40. Missouri

41. Idaho

42. Arkansas

43. Nebraska

44. Alabama

45. South Dakota

46. Wyoming

47. Utah

48. Oregon

49. Alaska

50. California

51. Georgia



