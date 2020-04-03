Social distancing in recreational areas: How states compare

In an apparent response to social-distancing guidelines since the coronavirus pandemic, American are moving around a lot less in recreational areas, a Google tracking initiative confirms.

Using its vast trove of data from internet and smartphone users, Google announced an initiative April 2 to compile reports measuring increases or decreases in mobility in such places as grocery stores, parks, transit stations, workplaces and residential areas and share them with the federal government in an attempt to fight the pandemic's spread, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Its initial report, for the week of March 22-29, shows a marked decrease in mobility in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, ranging from a dip of 64 percent in D.C. to a 29 percent decrease in Arkansas.

Google is using a five-week period of Jan. 3 though Feb. 6 as a baseline to compare to corresponding weeks in its reports. Find more information on its report methodology here.

The list below shows the percentage that social mobility has dropped in the 50 states and the District of Columbia for the week of March 22.

Alabama: -41 percent

Alaska: -48 percent

Arizona: -40 percent

Arkansas: -29 percent

California: -50 percent

Colorado: -51 percent

Connecticut: -56 percent

Delaware: -47 percent

District of Columbia: -64 percent

Florida: -50 percent

Georgia: -42 percent

Hawaii: -56 percent

Idaho: -42 percent

Illinois: -53 percent

Indiana: -48 percent

Iowa: -43 percent

Kansas: -36 percent

Kentucky: -37 percent

Louisiana: -45 percent

Maine: -50 percent

Maryland: -45 percent

Massachusetts: -59 percent

Michigan: -58 percent

Minnesota: -58 percent

Mississippi: -32 percent

Missouri: -38 percent

Montana: -51 percent

Nebraska: -34 percent

Nevada: -47 percent

New Hampshire: -58 percent

New Jersey: -59 percent

New Mexico: -44 percent

New York: -62 percent

North Carolina: -40 percent

North Dakota: -44 percent

Ohio: -43 percent

Oklahoma: -36 percent

Oregon: -51 percent

Pennsylvania: -50 percent

Rhode Island: -55 percent

South Carolina: -38 percent

South Dakota: -35 percent

Tennessee: -35 percent

Texas: -45 percent

Utah: -41 percent

Vermont: -62 percent

Virginia: -39 percent

Washington: -48 percent

West Virginia: -38 percent

Wisconsin: -55 percent

Wyoming: -37 percent

More articles on rankings and ratings:

10 best, worst states to practice medicine

20 top rural & community hospitals

100 top critical access hospitals, state by state

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.