Social distancing in recreational areas: How states compare
In an apparent response to social-distancing guidelines since the coronavirus pandemic, American are moving around a lot less in recreational areas, a Google tracking initiative confirms.
Using its vast trove of data from internet and smartphone users, Google announced an initiative April 2 to compile reports measuring increases or decreases in mobility in such places as grocery stores, parks, transit stations, workplaces and residential areas and share them with the federal government in an attempt to fight the pandemic's spread, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Its initial report, for the week of March 22-29, shows a marked decrease in mobility in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, ranging from a dip of 64 percent in D.C. to a 29 percent decrease in Arkansas.
Google is using a five-week period of Jan. 3 though Feb. 6 as a baseline to compare to corresponding weeks in its reports. Find more information on its report methodology here.
The list below shows the percentage that social mobility has dropped in the 50 states and the District of Columbia for the week of March 22.
Alabama: -41 percent
Alaska: -48 percent
Arizona: -40 percent
Arkansas: -29 percent
California: -50 percent
Colorado: -51 percent
Connecticut: -56 percent
Delaware: -47 percent
District of Columbia: -64 percent
Florida: -50 percent
Georgia: -42 percent
Hawaii: -56 percent
Idaho: -42 percent
Illinois: -53 percent
Indiana: -48 percent
Iowa: -43 percent
Kansas: -36 percent
Kentucky: -37 percent
Louisiana: -45 percent
Maine: -50 percent
Maryland: -45 percent
Massachusetts: -59 percent
Michigan: -58 percent
Minnesota: -58 percent
Mississippi: -32 percent
Missouri: -38 percent
Montana: -51 percent
Nebraska: -34 percent
Nevada: -47 percent
New Hampshire: -58 percent
New Jersey: -59 percent
New Mexico: -44 percent
New York: -62 percent
North Carolina: -40 percent
North Dakota: -44 percent
Ohio: -43 percent
Oklahoma: -36 percent
Oregon: -51 percent
Pennsylvania: -50 percent
Rhode Island: -55 percent
South Carolina: -38 percent
South Dakota: -35 percent
Tennessee: -35 percent
Texas: -45 percent
Utah: -41 percent
Vermont: -62 percent
Virginia: -39 percent
Washington: -48 percent
West Virginia: -38 percent
Wisconsin: -55 percent
Wyoming: -37 percent
