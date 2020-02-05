Percent of federal funding that goes to Medicaid in each state

In 14 states and the District of Columbia, Medicaid represents more than two-thirds of yearly federal grant money, according to an analysis from Pew.

Healthcare spending has quickened the growth of federal grants for the past 10 years. From 2008-19, health grants grew by 73 percent, while grants for nonhealth programs like income security and transportation decreased.



Here is the percent of total federal funds Medicaid represented for all 50 states and the District of Columbia for fiscal year 2019, listed from largest to smallest percentage:



New York: 75 percent

District of Columbia: 73 percent

Oregon: 73 percent

Indiana: 72 percent

Kentucky: 71 percent

Louisiana: 70 percent

Minnesota: 70 percent

Arizona: 70 percent

Massachusetts: 70 percent

Pennsylvania: 68 percent

Arkansas: 68 percent

Ohio: 68 percent

California: 67 percent

Michigan: 67 percent

Connecticut: 67 percent

Maryland: 66 percent

Delaware: 66 percent

Washington: 66 percent

Nevada: 66 percent

West Virginia: 65 percent

Tennessee: 65 percent

Rhode Island: 64 percent

Maine: 64 percent

Missouri: 64 percent

New Hampshire: 64 percent

Mississippi: 63 percent

Colorado: 63 percent

Iowa: 63 percent

New Jersey: 62 percent

Virginia: 62 percent

North Carolina: 61 percent

Hawaii: 60 percent

Wisconsin: 59 percent

Vermont: 59 percent

Illinois: 59 percent

New Mexico: 58 percent

South Carolina: 58 percent

Florida: 58 percent

Texas: 57 percent

Idaho: 56 percent

Kansas: 56 percent

Alabama: 55 percent

Montana: 54 percent

Georgia: 53 percent

Alaska: 52 percent

Oklahoma: 50 percent

Utah: 49 percent

Nebraska: 47 percent

North Dakota: 46 percent

South Dakota: 38 percent

Wyoming: 15 percent



View the full report here.

