Percent of federal funding that goes to Medicaid in each state
In 14 states and the District of Columbia, Medicaid represents more than two-thirds of yearly federal grant money, according to an analysis from Pew.
Healthcare spending has quickened the growth of federal grants for the past 10 years. From 2008-19, health grants grew by 73 percent, while grants for nonhealth programs like income security and transportation decreased.
Here is the percent of total federal funds Medicaid represented for all 50 states and the District of Columbia for fiscal year 2019, listed from largest to smallest percentage:
New York: 75 percent
District of Columbia: 73 percent
Oregon: 73 percent
Indiana: 72 percent
Kentucky: 71 percent
Louisiana: 70 percent
Minnesota: 70 percent
Arizona: 70 percent
Massachusetts: 70 percent
Pennsylvania: 68 percent
Arkansas: 68 percent
Ohio: 68 percent
California: 67 percent
Michigan: 67 percent
Connecticut: 67 percent
Maryland: 66 percent
Delaware: 66 percent
Washington: 66 percent
Nevada: 66 percent
West Virginia: 65 percent
Tennessee: 65 percent
Rhode Island: 64 percent
Maine: 64 percent
Missouri: 64 percent
New Hampshire: 64 percent
Mississippi: 63 percent
Colorado: 63 percent
Iowa: 63 percent
New Jersey: 62 percent
Virginia: 62 percent
North Carolina: 61 percent
Hawaii: 60 percent
Wisconsin: 59 percent
Vermont: 59 percent
Illinois: 59 percent
New Mexico: 58 percent
South Carolina: 58 percent
Florida: 58 percent
Texas: 57 percent
Idaho: 56 percent
Kansas: 56 percent
Alabama: 55 percent
Montana: 54 percent
Georgia: 53 percent
Alaska: 52 percent
Oklahoma: 50 percent
Utah: 49 percent
Nebraska: 47 percent
North Dakota: 46 percent
South Dakota: 38 percent
Wyoming: 15 percent
View the full report here.
More articles on rankings and ratings:
States ranked by annual healthcare cost per smoker
States ranked by adults with fair, poor health
How 29 physician specialties rank on happiness outside of work
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.