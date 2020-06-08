Number of COVID-19 tests performed by state – June 8

About 20.2 million tests have been performed for the novel coronavirus in the U.S., as of 12:16 p.m. CDT June 8, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

The COVID Tracking Project collects novel coronavirus testing data from the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

Here's how the 50 states and D.C. stack up, by number of tests performed, as of June 8:

1. New York: 2.5 million

2. California: 2.4 million

3. Florida: 1.2 million

4. Texas: 1.1 million

5. Illinois: 1.04 million

6. New Jersey: 960,425

7. Michigan: 710,718



8. Massachusetts: 652,490

9. Georgia: 539,884

10. Pennsylvania: 520,385

11. North Carolina: 511,226



12. Tennessee: 498,768

13. Ohio: 469,024

14. Louisiana: 434,065

15. Washington: 400,588

16. Virginia: 380,201

17. Maryland: 364,803

18. Wisconsin: 346,885

19. Minnesota: 344,203



20. Indiana: 304,263

21. Connecticut: 302,354

22. Arizona: 281,621

23. Alabama: 259,566

24. Kentucky: 249,062



25. Utah: 237,951

26. South Carolina: 237,859

27. Missouri: 236,858



28. New Mexico: 229,147

29. Oklahoma: 221,748

30. Colorado: 213,014

31. Mississippi: 203,249

32. Iowa: 188,192

33. Nevada: 175,697



34. Rhode Island: 170,739

35. Arkansas: 160,273

36. Oregon: 148,400

37. Nebraska: 119,769

38. Kansas: 113,653



39. West Virginia: 111,807

40. New Hampshire: 84,009



41. North Dakota: 79,933

42. Delaware: 68,997

43. Alaska: 64,904



44. Maine: 58,969



45. South Dakota: 57,060



46. Idaho: 56,041



47. District of Columbia: 54,547



48. Hawaii: 54,055

49. Montana: 47,378

50. Vermont: 41,218

51. Wyoming: 28,751

More articles on rankings and ratings:

10 cities with biggest, smallest growth in unemployment due to COVID-19

June 4 update: 10 states with biggest, smallest growth in unemployment due to COVID-19

10 cities most, least likely to bounce back from pandemic, per Moody's Analytics

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.