Number of COVID-19 tests performed by state – June 8
About 20.2 million tests have been performed for the novel coronavirus in the U.S., as of 12:16 p.m. CDT June 8, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.
The COVID Tracking Project collects novel coronavirus testing data from the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
Here's how the 50 states and D.C. stack up, by number of tests performed, as of June 8:
1. New York: 2.5 million
2. California: 2.4 million
3. Florida: 1.2 million
4. Texas: 1.1 million
5. Illinois: 1.04 million
6. New Jersey: 960,425
7. Michigan: 710,718
8. Massachusetts: 652,490
9. Georgia: 539,884
10. Pennsylvania: 520,385
11. North Carolina: 511,226
12. Tennessee: 498,768
13. Ohio: 469,024
14. Louisiana: 434,065
15. Washington: 400,588
16. Virginia: 380,201
17. Maryland: 364,803
18. Wisconsin: 346,885
19. Minnesota: 344,203
20. Indiana: 304,263
21. Connecticut: 302,354
22. Arizona: 281,621
23. Alabama: 259,566
24. Kentucky: 249,062
25. Utah: 237,951
26. South Carolina: 237,859
27. Missouri: 236,858
28. New Mexico: 229,147
29. Oklahoma: 221,748
30. Colorado: 213,014
31. Mississippi: 203,249
32. Iowa: 188,192
33. Nevada: 175,697
34. Rhode Island: 170,739
35. Arkansas: 160,273
36. Oregon: 148,400
37. Nebraska: 119,769
38. Kansas: 113,653
39. West Virginia: 111,807
40. New Hampshire: 84,009
41. North Dakota: 79,933
42. Delaware: 68,997
43. Alaska: 64,904
44. Maine: 58,969
45. South Dakota: 57,060
46. Idaho: 56,041
47. District of Columbia: 54,547
48. Hawaii: 54,055
49. Montana: 47,378
50. Vermont: 41,218
51. Wyoming: 28,751
