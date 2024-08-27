Hospitals with the shortest, longest wait times for mental health patients

Mariah Taylor (Email) -

Becker's has compiled a list of hospitals and health systems with the shortest emergency department visit times for psychiatric and mental health patients using CMS' Timely and Effective Care-Hospital data. 

The CDC tracks the median length of stay for ED patients as part of its "timely and effective care" measure set. The data was released July 31 and covers ED visits recorded from October 2022 through September 2023. Measures in this dataset apply to all adults and children treated in hospitals paid under either the inpatient or outpatient prospective payment systems. Learn more about the measures here.

Nationwide, the median ED visit time was 163 minutes, up from 162 minutes in the 12-month period ending Sept. 20, 2023, CMS data shows. 

Most hospitals on this list are small community or critical access hospitals that may see lower annual ED volumes and patient acuities than facilities operating Level 1 or 2 trauma centers. CMS does not include hospitals' total ED volumes or case mix index in its dataset.

Below are 21 hospitals and health systems with the shortest and longest median ED visit times, along with the sample size.  

Shortest

 

Median ED visit time, minutes

(for 12-month period ending September 2023)

Sample size, patient visits

Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital (Los Angeles)

40

71

Grafton (W.Va.) City Hospital

54

13

Cordova (Alaska) Community Medical Center

62

24

Griffin Hospital (Derby, Conn.)

62

24

Towner County Medical Center (Cando, N.D.)

63

11

Integris Community Hospital - Council Crossing (Oklahoma City, Okla.)

65

11

St. Elizabeth Community Hospital (Red Bluff, Calif.)

67

11

UCHealth Grandview Hospital (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

69

15

Central Montana Medical Center (Lewistown, Mont.)

70

14

Mercy Hospital Carthage (Mo.)

72

11

Palacios (Texas) Community Medical Center 

72

13



Longest

 

Median ED visit time, minutes

(for 12-month period ending September 2023)

Sample size, patient visits

HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast (Pasadena, Texas)

3,499

21

HCA Houston Healthcare West

2,371

33

Fairview Park Hospital (Dublin, Ga.)

2,247

17

Wilson (N.C.) Medical Center 

2,046

18

Big South Fork Medical Center (Oneida, Tenn.)

1,957

11

Novant Health Thomasville (N.C.) Medical Center 

1,300

16

Riverside (Calif.) Community Hospital 

1,278

12

HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake (Webster, Texas)

1,254

25

Saint Anne's Hospital (Fall River, Mass.)

1,238

32

WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital (Lebanon, Pa.)

1,218

16

