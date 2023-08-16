Healthcare settings with the most workplace injuries

Ambulance services had the highest rates of workplace injuries while dentists' officers had the lowest, the Bureau of Labor Statistics found.
The total incident rate in 2021 for hospitals was 6.1 per 100 full-time workers, compared to 10.5 for ambulance services.
Here are facility rates ranked by total incident rates:
- Ambulance services: 10.5
- Nursing and residential care facilities: 7.3
- Psychiatric and substance use hospitals: 7.1
- General medical and surgical hospitals: 6.1
- Specialty hospitals (except psychiatric and substance abuse hospitals): 5.1
- Outpatient care centers: 3.9
- All other ambulatory health care services: 3.7
- Home health care services: 2.6
- Ambulatory health care services: 2.5
- Offices of other health practitioners: 2.4
- Offices of physicians: 2
- Medical and diagnostic laboratories: 1.9
- Offices of dentists: 1.3