Fortune's 40 under 40 in healthcare for 2020

Fortune released its annual 40 Under 40 lists, featuring 40 emerging leaders from various industries.

Here are the 40 individuals highlighted in the healthcare category:

1. Abasi Ene-Obong: Founder and CEO of 54gene

2. Adar Poonawalla: CEO of Serum Institute of India

3. Afton Vechery: Cofounder and CEO of Modern Fertility

4. Alexis Komor: Professor of chemistry and biochemistry at UCSD

5. Amber Bhattacharyya: Managing director of Maverick Ventures

6. Amber Bynum: Senior director of Walmart Health operations

7. Amir Barsoum: Founder and CEO of Vezeeta

8. Andre Blackman: Founder and CEO of Onboard Health

9. Andrew Dudum: Founder and CEO of Hims & Hers

10. Artem Petakov: Cofounder and President of Noom

11. Christos Kyratsous: Vice president of research, infectious diseases and viral vector technologies at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

12. Dhaval Shah and Dharmil Sheth: Cofounders of PharmEasy

13. Helen Adeosun: Founder and CEO of CareAcademy

14. Jackie Jones: Deputy director for strategy, planning and management for gender equity at Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

15. Jason Kelly: Cofounder and CEO of Ginkgo Bioworks

16. Julia Cheek: Founder and CEO of Everlywell

17. Kartik Ramamoorthi: Cofounder and CEO of Encoded Therapeutics

18. Kate Rosenbluth: Founder and chief scientific officer of Cala Health

19. Kate Ryder: Founder and CEO of Maven Clinic

20. Kiah Williams: Cofounder of SIRUM

21. Lauren Powell: Vice president and head of Time's Up Healthcare of Time's Up Foundation

22. Lily Peng: Group product manager at Google Health

23. Lily Sarafan: Cofounder and CEO of Home Care Assistance

24. Luhan Yang: CEO of Qihan Biotech

25. Ma Chun'e: Founder and CEO of Shukun Technologies



26. Michael Kapps: Founder and CEO of Vitalk Health



27. Nichole Gaudelli: Director and head of gene editing technologies at Beam Therapeutics



28. Padideh Kamali-Zare: Founder and CEO of Darmiyan



29. Paul and Michael Dabrowski: Cofounder and CEO and cofounder and adviser of Synthego



30. Prem Tumkosit: Managing director of Merck Global Health Innovation Fund



31. Racquel Bracken: Partner at Venrock



32. Raven Baxter: Science communicator at Raven the Science Maven



33. Rebekah Jones: Founder of Florida COVID Action



34. Sean Duffy: Cofounder and CEO of Omada Health



35. Suelin Chen: CEO of Cake



36. Syra Madad: Senior director, systemwide special pathogens program at NYC Health+Hospitals



37. Trevor Bedford: Associate professor at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center



38. Will Ahmed: Founder and CEO of Whoop



39. Yonatan Adiri: Founder and CEO of Healthy.io



40. Zachariah Reitano: Cofounder and CEO of Ro

