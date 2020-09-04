Fortune's 40 under 40 in healthcare for 2020
Fortune released its annual 40 Under 40 lists, featuring 40 emerging leaders from various industries.
Here are the 40 individuals highlighted in the healthcare category:
1. Abasi Ene-Obong: Founder and CEO of 54gene
2. Adar Poonawalla: CEO of Serum Institute of India
3. Afton Vechery: Cofounder and CEO of Modern Fertility
4. Alexis Komor: Professor of chemistry and biochemistry at UCSD
5. Amber Bhattacharyya: Managing director of Maverick Ventures
6. Amber Bynum: Senior director of Walmart Health operations
7. Amir Barsoum: Founder and CEO of Vezeeta
8. Andre Blackman: Founder and CEO of Onboard Health
9. Andrew Dudum: Founder and CEO of Hims & Hers
10. Artem Petakov: Cofounder and President of Noom
11. Christos Kyratsous: Vice president of research, infectious diseases and viral vector technologies at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
12. Dhaval Shah and Dharmil Sheth: Cofounders of PharmEasy
13. Helen Adeosun: Founder and CEO of CareAcademy
14. Jackie Jones: Deputy director for strategy, planning and management for gender equity at Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
15. Jason Kelly: Cofounder and CEO of Ginkgo Bioworks
16. Julia Cheek: Founder and CEO of Everlywell
17. Kartik Ramamoorthi: Cofounder and CEO of Encoded Therapeutics
18. Kate Rosenbluth: Founder and chief scientific officer of Cala Health
19. Kate Ryder: Founder and CEO of Maven Clinic
20. Kiah Williams: Cofounder of SIRUM
21. Lauren Powell: Vice president and head of Time's Up Healthcare of Time's Up Foundation
22. Lily Peng: Group product manager at Google Health
23. Lily Sarafan: Cofounder and CEO of Home Care Assistance
24. Luhan Yang: CEO of Qihan Biotech
25. Ma Chun'e: Founder and CEO of Shukun Technologies
26. Michael Kapps: Founder and CEO of Vitalk Health
27. Nichole Gaudelli: Director and head of gene editing technologies at Beam Therapeutics
28. Padideh Kamali-Zare: Founder and CEO of Darmiyan
29. Paul and Michael Dabrowski: Cofounder and CEO and cofounder and adviser of Synthego
30. Prem Tumkosit: Managing director of Merck Global Health Innovation Fund
31. Racquel Bracken: Partner at Venrock
32. Raven Baxter: Science communicator at Raven the Science Maven
33. Rebekah Jones: Founder of Florida COVID Action
34. Sean Duffy: Cofounder and CEO of Omada Health
35. Suelin Chen: CEO of Cake
36. Syra Madad: Senior director, systemwide special pathogens program at NYC Health+Hospitals
37. Trevor Bedford: Associate professor at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center
38. Will Ahmed: Founder and CEO of Whoop
39. Yonatan Adiri: Founder and CEO of Healthy.io
40. Zachariah Reitano: Cofounder and CEO of Ro
