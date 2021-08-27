Best, worst states for women's equality in healthcare

Utah is the worst state in the U.S. for women's equality in healthcare and education, according to an Aug. 23 analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.
To identify the best and worst states for women's equality in education and healthcare, WalletHub analysts compared the 50 states on several metrics, such as educational attainment, physician-visit affordability and math test scores. These findings were contrasted by the scores men received in the same metrics.
The ranking was part of WalletHubs overall ranking of the states for women's rights.
The 10 best states for women's equality in healthcare based on the analysis:
1. West Virginia
Overall rank: 8
2. Kentucky
Overall rank: 20
3. Hawaii
Overall rank: 2
4. Tennessee
Overall rank: 17
5. Vermont
Overall rank: 3
6. Louisiana
Overall rank: 41
7. Wisconsin
Overall rank: 14
8. Rhode Island
Overall rank: 23
9. Nevada
Overall rank: 1
10. Pennsylvania
Overall rank: 33
The 10 worst states for women's equality in healthcare based on the analysis:
41. Arizona
Overall rank: 16
42: South Carolina
Overall rank: 47
43. Oklahoma
Overall rank: 43
44. New Hampshire
Overall rank: 32
45. Alaska
Overall rank: 25
46. Colorado
Overall rank: 31
47. Kansas
Overall rank: 46
48. Texas
Overall rank: 48
49. Idaho
Overall rank: 49
50. Utah
Overall rank: 50