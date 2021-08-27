Best, worst states for women's equality in healthcare

Utah is the worst state in the U.S. for women's equality in healthcare and education, according to an Aug. 23 analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify the best and worst states for women's equality in education and healthcare, WalletHub analysts compared the 50 states on several metrics, such as educational attainment, physician-visit affordability and math test scores. These findings were contrasted by the scores men received in the same metrics.

The ranking was part of WalletHubs overall ranking of the states for women's rights.

The 10 best states for women's equality in healthcare based on the analysis:

1. West Virginia

Overall rank: 8



2. Kentucky

Overall rank: 20



3. Hawaii

Overall rank: 2



4. Tennessee

Overall rank: 17



5. Vermont

Overall rank: 3



6. Louisiana

Overall rank: 41



7. Wisconsin

Overall rank: 14



8. Rhode Island

Overall rank: 23



9. Nevada

Overall rank: 1



10. Pennsylvania

Overall rank: 33

The 10 worst states for women's equality in healthcare based on the analysis:

41. Arizona

Overall rank: 16

42: South Carolina

Overall rank: 47

43. Oklahoma

Overall rank: 43

44. New Hampshire

Overall rank: 32

45. Alaska

Overall rank: 25

46. Colorado

Overall rank: 31

47. Kansas

Overall rank: 46

48. Texas

Overall rank: 48

49. Idaho

Overall rank: 49

50. Utah

Overall rank: 50