Best regional hospitals for equitable access: US News

U.S. News & World Report released its inaugural "Best Regional Hospitals for Equitable Access" list on June 5, highlighting 53 hospitals for their work to improve care in historically underserved communities.

The media company examined hospitals that received its "Best Regional Hospital" designation in 2023 to identify the 53 hospitals, which span 26 states. In addition to a "Best Regional Hospital" designation, all 53 hospitals met at least two of the following criteria, according to U.S. News:

Had at least 40% of its patients from a community of greater socioeconomic deprivation (according to the Area Deprivation Index)

Served at least 20% racial/ethnic minority patients or was in the highest tier in at least one of five measures of racial and ethnic patient representation

Served at least 20% Medicaid patients or was in the highest tier in the measure of low-income patient representation

The "Best Regional Hospitals for Equitable Access," below in alphabetical order, according to U.S. News:

Adventist Health-White Memorial (Los Angeles)

Advocate Trinity Hospital (Chicago)

Altru Health System-Grand Forks (N.D.)

Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center (Medford, Ore.)

Ascension St. Agnes Hospital (Baltimore)

Ascension St. John Hospital (Detroit)

Banner-University Medical Center Phoenix

Banner-University Medical Center Tucson (Ariz.)

Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis)

Cape Fear Valley Medical Center (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Carle Foundation Hospital (Urbana, Ill.)

Christian Hospital (St. Louis)

Cooper University Health Care-Camden (N.J.)

Corewell Health Dearborn (Mich.) Hospital

ECU Health Medical Center (Greenville, N.C.)

Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center (Wilkes-Barre, Pa.)

Grady Memorial Hospital (Atlanta)

Grand Strand Regional Medical Center (Myrtle Beach, S.C.)

Henry Ford Hospital (Detroit)

Hillcrest Medical Center (Tulsa, Okla.)

Inova Fairfax Hospital (Falls Church, Va.)

Jefferson Health-Stratford, Cherry Hill and Washington Township (Stratford, N.J.)

Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center (Baltimore)

JPS Health Network-Fort Worth (Texas)

Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers (Fontana, Calif.)

Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento (Calif.) Medical Center

Lexington Medical Center (West Columbia, S.C.)

Loma Linda (Calif.) University Medical Center

McLeod Regional Medical Center (Florence, S.C.)

MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center (Clinton)

Mercy Hospital Springfield (Mo.)

Mercy San Juan Medical Center (Carmichael, Calif.)

Methodist Hospitals of Memphis (Tenn.)

Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital (Greensboro, N.C.)

NYC Health and Hospitals-Elmhurst (N.Y.)

Ochsner Lafayette (La.) General Medical Center

Parkland Health-Dallas

Providence Alaska Medical Center (Anchorage)

Providence St. Mary Medical Center (Apple Valley, Calif.)

St. Francis Hospital-Tulsa (Okla.)

St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center (Hartford, Conn.)

Salem (Ore.) Hospital

Sanford Medical Center Bismarck (N.D.)

Sharp Chula Vista (Calif.) Medical Center

TMC Healthcare-Tucson (Ariz.)

UAMS Medical Center (Little Rock, Ark.)

UCHealth Memorial Hospital (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

UF Health Jacksonville (Fla.)

UMass Memorial Medical Center (Worcester, Mass.)

University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital

UNC Hospitals (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside (Pittsburgh)

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital







