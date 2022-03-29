Best medical schools for 2023: US News

Boston-based Harvard Medical School for the second consecutive year earned the No. 1 spot on U.S. News and World Report's list of best medical schools for research for 2023, released March 29.

The rankings are part of U.S. News' annual best graduate schools lists. Medical schools are ranked for research programs and primary care programs. Both of the medical school rankings below are based on faculty resources, the academic achievements of entering students and qualitative assessments by schools and residency directors. The research rankings include two measures of research productivity, and the primary care rankings include two metrics for graduates going into primary care.

The rankings are based on 130 medical and osteopathic schools fully accredited in 2021 by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education or the American Osteopathic Association that responded to a survey and provided data to U.S. News.

Top 10 medical schools for research, including ties:

1. Harvard Medical School (Boston)

2. New York University Grossman School of Medicine (New York City)

3. Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons (New York City)

3. Johns Hopkins School of Medicine (Baltimore)

3. University of California San Francisco School of Medicine

6. Duke University School of Medicine (Durham, N.C.)

6. Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

8. Stanford (Calif.) University School of Medicine

9. University of Washington School of Medicine (Seattle)

10. Yale School of Medicine (New Haven, Conn.)

Top 10 medical schools for primary care:

1. University of Washington School of Medicine (Seattle)

2. UC San Francisco School of Medicine

3. University of Minnesota Medical School (Minneapolis)

4. Oregon Health & Science University School of Medicine (Portland)

5. University of North Carolina School of Medicine (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

6. University of Colorado School of Medicine (Aurora)

7. University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Medicine (Omaha)

8. UC Davis (Calif.) School of Medicine

9. Harvard Medical School (Boston)

10. University of Kansas Medical Center School of Medicine (Kansas City)

To view the full rankings and methodology, click here.