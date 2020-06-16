Best business schools for innovation, ranked by Bloomberg

Stanford (Calif.) University's business school was ranked the top school for innovation and creativity, according to Bloomberg Businessweek, which analyzed 14,191 student and alumni surveys from its 2019-20 best business school ranking.

The publication highlighted questions from the student and alumni surveys to get a better understanding of how the schools stacked up in terms of innovation and creativity.

Top 10 business schools for innovation and creativity:

1. Stanford University Graduate School of Business

2. Cornell University SC Johnson College of Business (Ithaca, N.Y.)

3. University of California at Berkeley Haas School of Business

4. SDA Bocconi School of Management (Milan, Italy)

5. William and Mary Mason School of Business (Williamsburg, Va.)

6. Notre Dame (Ind.) Mendoza College of Business

7. Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business (Atlanta)

8. Dartmouth Tuck School of Business (Hanover, N.H.)

9. University of Maryland Robert H. Smith School of Business (College Park)

10. IE Business School (Madrid, Spain)

Bloomberg also ranked schools based on reputation, how well the schools equipped students with skills to start their own business and how the alumni network helped students advance in their careers.



Read the full list here.

More articles on rankings and ratings:

10 states with biggest health improvements amid pandemic

10 states with the most, fewest COVID-19 restrictions

Newsweek's 11 best US hospitals

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.