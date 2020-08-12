85 hospitals with a 1-star CMS rating for patient experience
CMS released new patient experience star ratings July 31, giving 85 hospitals a rating of one star.
The federal administrator of the nation's major healthcare programs assigned a patient experience star rating to 3,478 hospitals based on the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores collected from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2019. More information on the methodology can be found here.
Based on the latest patient experience star ratings:
- 85 hospitals received one star
- 528 hospitals received two stars
- 1,479 hospitals received three stars
- 1,120 hospitals received four stars
- 266 hospitals received five stars
Here are the hospitals that received a one-star rating from CMS, broken down by state, as listed on the federal Hospital Compare website.
Arkansas
National Park Medical Center (Hot Springs)
Arizona
St. Luke's Medical Center (Phoenix)
California
Saint Francis Medical Center (Lynwood)
Victor Valley Global Medical Center (Victorville)
Menifee Global Medical Center
Los Angeles Community Hospital
Pacifica Hospital of the Valley (Sun Valley)
Coast Plaza Hospital (Norwalk)
Hemet Global Medical Center
Chapman Global Medical Center (Orange)
Oroville Hospital
Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (Los Angeles)
St. Mary Medical Center (Apple Valley)
Community Hospital of Huntington Park
Alameda Hospital
Southern California Hospital at Hollywood
Memorial Hospital of Gardena
Olympia Medical Center (Los Angeles)
Huntington Beach Hospital
Mission Community Hospital (Panorama City)
Washington, D.C.
Howard University Hospital
United Medical Center
Florida
Lehigh Regional Medical Center (Lehigh Acres)
Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs Campus (Hialeah)
AdventHealth Heart of Florida (Davenport)
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte
Bayfront Health Brooksville
Bayfront Health Seven Rivers (Crystal River)
Northwest Medical Center (Margate)
Kendall Regional Medical Center (Miami)
Westside Regional Medical Center (Plantation)
Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge (Naples)
St. Cloud Regional Medical Center
Steward Sebastian River Medical Center
Delray Medical Center (Delray Beach)
The Villages Regional Hospital
Georgia
Southern Regional Medical Center (Riverdale)
Piedmont Rockdale Hospital (Conyers)
Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Illinois
Roseland Community Hospital (Chicago)
Norwegian-American Hospital (Chicago)
Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center (Chicago)
Holy Cross Hospital (Chicago)
Vista Medical Center East (Waukegan)
St. Bernard Hospital (Chicago)
Jackson Park Hospital (Chicago)
Indiana
St. Joseph Hospital (Fort Wayne)
Maryland
UM Prince George's Hospital Center (Cheverly)
Doctors' Community Hospital (Lanham)
Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center
Mississippi
Merit Health Central (Jackson)
Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center (McComb)
North Dakota
Trinity Hospitals (Minot)
New Jersey
Salem Medical Center
East Orange General Hospital
JFK Medical Center (Edison)
The University Hospital (Newark)
New Mexico
Rehoboth Mckinley Christian Health Care Services (Gallup)
New York
Wyckoff Heights Medical Center (New York City)
Nassau University Medical Center (East Meadow)
St. Joseph's Medical Center (Yonkers)
Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center (New York City)
Jacobi Medical Center (New York City)
SUNY Downstate University Hospital of Brooklyn (New York City)
North Central Bronx Hospital (New York City)
St. John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore (New York City)
Flushing Hospital Medical Center (New York City)
Maimonides Medical Center (New York City)
Lincoln Medical & Mental Health Center (New York City)
Brookdale Hospital Medical Center (New York City)
St. Barnabas Hospital (New York City)
Long Island Community Hospital (Patchogue)
Brooklyn Hospital Center-Downtown Campus (New York City)
Olean General Hospital
Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
Interfaith Medical Center (New York City)
Oklahoma
AllianceHealth Midwest (Midwest City)
Pennsylvania
Lower Bucks Hospital (Bristol)
Tennessee
Tennova Healthcare (Clarksville)
Texas
Crescent Medical Center (Lancaster)
Dallas Medical Center
Southwest General Hospital (San Antonio)
Washington
Astria Sunnyside Hospital
West Virginia
Raleigh General Hospital (Beckley)
