85 hospitals with a 1-star CMS rating for patient experience

CMS released new patient experience star ratings July 31, giving 85 hospitals a rating of one star.

The federal administrator of the nation's major healthcare programs assigned a patient experience star rating to 3,478 hospitals based on the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores collected from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2019. More information on the methodology can be found here.

Based on the latest patient experience star ratings:

85 hospitals received one star

528 hospitals received two stars

1,479 hospitals received three stars

1,120 hospitals received four stars

266 hospitals received five stars

Here are the hospitals that received a one-star rating from CMS, broken down by state, as listed on the federal Hospital Compare website.

Arkansas

National Park Medical Center (Hot Springs)

Arizona

St. Luke's Medical Center (Phoenix)

California

Saint Francis Medical Center (Lynwood)

Victor Valley Global Medical Center (Victorville)

Menifee Global Medical Center

Los Angeles Community Hospital

Pacifica Hospital of the Valley (Sun Valley)

Coast Plaza Hospital (Norwalk)

Hemet Global Medical Center

Chapman Global Medical Center (Orange)

Oroville Hospital

Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (Los Angeles)

St. Mary Medical Center (Apple Valley)

Community Hospital of Huntington Park

Alameda Hospital

Southern California Hospital at Hollywood

Memorial Hospital of Gardena

Olympia Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Huntington Beach Hospital



Mission Community Hospital (Panorama City)

Washington, D.C.

Howard University Hospital

United Medical Center

Florida

Lehigh Regional Medical Center (Lehigh Acres)

Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs Campus (Hialeah)

AdventHealth Heart of Florida (Davenport)

Bayfront Health Port Charlotte

Bayfront Health Brooksville

Bayfront Health Seven Rivers (Crystal River)

Northwest Medical Center (Margate)

Kendall Regional Medical Center (Miami)

Westside Regional Medical Center (Plantation)

Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge (Naples)

St. Cloud Regional Medical Center

Steward Sebastian River Medical Center

Delray Medical Center (Delray Beach)

The Villages Regional Hospital

Georgia

Southern Regional Medical Center (Riverdale)

Piedmont Rockdale Hospital (Conyers)



Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center

Illinois

Roseland Community Hospital (Chicago)

Norwegian-American Hospital (Chicago)

Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center (Chicago)

Holy Cross Hospital (Chicago)

Vista Medical Center East (Waukegan)

St. Bernard Hospital (Chicago)

Jackson Park Hospital (Chicago)

Indiana

St. Joseph Hospital (Fort Wayne)

Maryland

UM Prince George's Hospital Center (Cheverly)

Doctors' Community Hospital (Lanham)

Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center

Mississippi

Merit Health Central (Jackson)

Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center (McComb)

North Dakota

Trinity Hospitals (Minot)

New Jersey

Salem Medical Center



East Orange General Hospital

JFK Medical Center (Edison)

The University Hospital (Newark)

New Mexico

Rehoboth Mckinley Christian Health Care Services (Gallup)

New York

Wyckoff Heights Medical Center (New York City)

Nassau University Medical Center (East Meadow)

St. Joseph's Medical Center (Yonkers)

Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center (New York City)

Jacobi Medical Center (New York City)

SUNY Downstate University Hospital of Brooklyn (New York City)

North Central Bronx Hospital (New York City)

St. John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore (New York City)

Flushing Hospital Medical Center (New York City)

Maimonides Medical Center (New York City)

Lincoln Medical & Mental Health Center (New York City)

Brookdale Hospital Medical Center (New York City)

St. Barnabas Hospital (New York City)

Long Island Community Hospital (Patchogue)

Brooklyn Hospital Center-Downtown Campus (New York City)

Olean General Hospital



Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital

Interfaith Medical Center (New York City)

Oklahoma

AllianceHealth Midwest (Midwest City)

Pennsylvania

Lower Bucks Hospital (Bristol)

Tennessee

Tennova Healthcare (Clarksville)

Texas

Crescent Medical Center (Lancaster)

Dallas Medical Center

Southwest General Hospital (San Antonio)

Washington

Astria Sunnyside Hospital

West Virginia

Raleigh General Hospital (Beckley)

