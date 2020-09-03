8 healthcare jobs with most growth through 2029 + wages
Several healthcare jobs are among the occupations that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts will see the most growth through 2029.
Below are the eight healthcare jobs that were among the bureau's list of jobs set to see the most growth through 2029, plus their median annual wages in 2019:
Home health and personal care aides
Median annual wage: $25,280
Registered nurses
Median annual wage: $73,300
Medical assistants
Median annual wage: $34,800
Medical and health services managers
Median annual wage: $100,980
Nursing assistants
Median annual wage: $29,660
Nurse practitioners
Median annual wage: $109,820
Substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselors
Median annual wage: $46,240
Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses
Median annual wage: $47,480
