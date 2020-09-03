8 healthcare jobs with most growth through 2029 + wages

Several healthcare jobs are among the occupations that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts will see the most growth through 2029.

Below are the eight healthcare jobs that were among the bureau's list of jobs set to see the most growth through 2029, plus their median annual wages in 2019:



Home health and personal care aides

Median annual wage: $25,280

Registered nurses

Median annual wage: $73,300

Medical assistants

Median annual wage: $34,800

Medical and health services managers

Median annual wage: $100,980

Nursing assistants

Median annual wage: $29,660

Nurse practitioners

Median annual wage: $109,820



Substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselors

Median annual wage: $46,240



Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

Median annual wage: $47,480

