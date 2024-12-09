62% of Americans say healthcare coverage is government's responsibility: Gallup

Six in 10 U.S. adults say they believe the federal government is responsible for ensuring healthcare coverage for all Americans, according to a recent Gallup survey.

Sixty-two percent of respondents agreed, the highest share in more than a decade, according to a Dec. 9 Gallup article. The results are based on phone interviews conducted Nov. 6-20 with 1,001 U.S. adults.

Agreement with that statement was lowest in 2013, when 42% of Americans shared this view. The last time agreement was this high was in 2007, when 64% of respondents supported the idea, according to Gallup.

Nearly half of respondents (46%) said the U.S. should have a government-run healthcare system, Gallup wrote.