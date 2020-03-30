50 states ranked by stress

Louisiana is the most stressed state in the U.S., while Minnesota is the least stressed, according to a WalletHub ranking of stress levels across the country.

For the ranking, WalletHub compared how each state measured on four stress categories: work, money, family, and health and safety. The four categories were evaluated using 41 weighted metrics.



Here is how each state ranked, from most stressed to least stressed:

1. Louisiana

2. Mississippi

3. New Mexico

4. Arkansas

5. West Virginia

6. Nevada

7. Kentucky

8. Alabama

9. Oklahoma

10. Alaska

11. Tennessee

12. Georgia

13. Florida

14. Oregon

15. Arizona

16. Texas

17. North Carolina

18. New York

19. Indiana

20. South Carolina

21. Michigan

22. Idaho

23. Ohio

24. Illinois

25. Pennsylvania

26. Missouri

27. Maine

28. Wyoming

29. Rhode Island

30. California

31. Montana

32. Nebraska

33. Vermont

34. Connecticut

35. Virginia

36. Washington

37. New Jersey

38. Massachusetts

39. Kansas

40. Delaware

41. Maryland

42. Wisconsin

43. Colorado

44. Hawaii

45. New Hampshire

46. Utah

47. Iowa

48. South Dakota

49. North Dakota

50. Minnesota

More articles on rankings and ratings:

10 best, worst states to practice medicine

20 top rural & community hospitals

100 top critical access hospitals, state by state

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.