50 states ranked by stress
Louisiana is the most stressed state in the U.S., while Minnesota is the least stressed, according to a WalletHub ranking of stress levels across the country.
For the ranking, WalletHub compared how each state measured on four stress categories: work, money, family, and health and safety. The four categories were evaluated using 41 weighted metrics.
Here is how each state ranked, from most stressed to least stressed:
1. Louisiana
2. Mississippi
3. New Mexico
4. Arkansas
5. West Virginia
6. Nevada
7. Kentucky
8. Alabama
9. Oklahoma
10. Alaska
11. Tennessee
12. Georgia
13. Florida
14. Oregon
15. Arizona
16. Texas
17. North Carolina
18. New York
19. Indiana
20. South Carolina
21. Michigan
22. Idaho
23. Ohio
24. Illinois
25. Pennsylvania
26. Missouri
27. Maine
28. Wyoming
29. Rhode Island
30. California
31. Montana
32. Nebraska
33. Vermont
34. Connecticut
35. Virginia
36. Washington
37. New Jersey
38. Massachusetts
39. Kansas
40. Delaware
41. Maryland
42. Wisconsin
43. Colorado
44. Hawaii
45. New Hampshire
46. Utah
47. Iowa
48. South Dakota
49. North Dakota
50. Minnesota
