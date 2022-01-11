29 best healthcare jobs, per US News: Nurse practitioner is No. 1

Nurse practitioner is the best healthcare job for 2022, with 114,900 projected jobs and a median salary of $111,680, according to a U.S. News & World Report list released Jan. 11.

For the ranking, U.S. News used data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify jobs with the greatest hiring demand. Jobs were then scored using seven component measures: 10-year growth volume, 10-year growth percentage, median salary, employment rate, future job prospects, stress level and work-life balance. For more on methodology, click here.  

Here are the 29 best healthcare jobs, as ranked by U.S. News: 

  1. Nurse practitioner

  2. Physician assistant

  3. Speech-language pathologist

  4. Physician

  5. Registered nurse

  6. Respiratory therapist

  7. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon

  8. Nurse anesthetist

  9. Veterinarian

  10. Physical therapist

  11. Occupational therapist

  12. Pediatrician

  13. Optometrist

  14. Anesthesiologist

  15. Obstetrician and gynecologist

  16. Dentist

  17. Psychiatrist

  18. Orthodontist

  19. Chiropractor

  20. Pharmacist

  21. Dietitian and nutritionist

  22. Audiologist

  23. Radiation therapist

  24. Nurse midwife

  25. Prosthodontist

  26. Podiatrist

  27. Surgeon

  28. Esthetician and skin care specialist

  29. Rehabilitation counselor

