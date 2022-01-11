29 best healthcare jobs, per US News: Nurse practitioner is No. 1

Nurse practitioner is the best healthcare job for 2022, with 114,900 projected jobs and a median salary of $111,680, according to a U.S. News & World Report list released Jan. 11.

For the ranking, U.S. News used data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify jobs with the greatest hiring demand. Jobs were then scored using seven component measures: 10-year growth volume, 10-year growth percentage, median salary, employment rate, future job prospects, stress level and work-life balance. For more on methodology, click here.

Here are the 29 best healthcare jobs, as ranked by U.S. News: