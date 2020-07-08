20 US hospitals with the best, worst clinical outcomes

A new set of ratings from the Lown Institute and the Washington Monthly magazine examines which hospitals have the best and worst clinical outcomes.

For the rankings, researchers with the Lown Institute used 2015-17 Medicare inpatient data from 35 million patient stays and evaluated clinical outcomes based on mortality and readmissions for 3,359 hospitals. The clinical outcomes component was composed of risk-standardized rates of mortality and readmission weighted 4:1.

Mortality included rates of in-hospital, 30-day, 90-day and one-year mortality. The analysis used 30-day readmission rates and added seven-day readmission rates.

10 hospitals with the best clinical outcomes:

1. Mercy Hospital Anderson (Cincinnati, Ohio)

2. Yavapai Regional Medical Center (Prescott, Ariz.)

3. Alexian Brothers Medical Center (Elk Grove Village, Ill.)

4. Waukesha (Wis.) Memorial Hospital

5. Memorial Healthcare System (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

6. Main Line Hospital Lankenau (Wynnewood, Pa.)

7. Edward Hospital (Naperville, Ill.)

8. Baptist St. Anthony's Hospital (Amarillo, Texas)

9. Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)

10. Main Line Hospital Bryn Mawr (Pa.) Campus

10 hospitals with the worst clinical outcomes:

1. Lindsay (Okla.) Municipal Hospital

2. Jefferson Davis Community Hospital (Prentiss, Miss.)

3. Los Angeles County Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center (Downey, Calif.)

4. Sharkey Issaquena Community Hospital (Rolling Fork, Miss.)

5. Provident Hospital of Chicago

6. Anson (Texas) General Hospital

7. Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital

8. Klickitat Valley Hospital (Goldendale, Wash.)

9. Good Samaritan Hospital (Bakersfield, Calif.)

10. Pontiac (Mich.) General Hospital

More articles on rankings and ratings:

15 states with the most, fewest COVID-19 restrictions

New hospital ranking considers civic leadership, care value: See 20 who topped the list

US News updates hospital ranking methodology: 5 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.