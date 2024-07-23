20 medical schools with most graduates practicing in rural, shortage areas

U.S. News & World Report published its annual list of best medical schools July 23, which includes rankings of schools with the most graduates practicing in rural areas and health professional shortage areas.

To compile the two rankings, U.S. News calculated the percentage of 2015-17 medical and osteopathic medical school graduates practicing in these areas. The publication used data from the American Academy of Family Physicians' Robert Graham Center for its analysis. The figures only cover physicians practicing in direct patient care whose residential status was known as of 2023.

To identify health professional shortage areas, U.S. News used data from the Health Resources and Services Administration. The analysis includes both geographic- and population-based health professional shortage areas. Learn more about the methodology here.

In total, U.S. News ranked 168 systems by the most graduates practicing in rural areas and the most practicing in health professional shortage areas. Below are the top 10 schools from both rankings.

Note: An asterisk denotes the medical school declined to fill out U.S. News' statistical survey.

The 10 medical schools with the most graduates practicing in rural areas:

A.T. Still University of Health Sciences-Kirksville* (Mo.) — 26.5% practicing in rural areas William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine (Hattiesburg, Miss.) — 21.9% University of Pikeville (Ky.) — 20.8% Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences* (Yakima, Wash.) — 20.7% University of Mississippi* (Jackson) — 20.7% University of South Dakota* Sanford School of Medicine (Sioux Falls) — 18.7% Quinnipiac University (Hamden, Conn.) — 18.5% Des Moines (Iowa) University* — 14.8% University of Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha) — 14.2% West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine* (Lewisburg) — 13%

The 10 medical schools with the most graduates practicing in health professional shortage areas:

Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine* (East Lansing) — 52.5% practicing in medically underserved areas Campbell University Wallace School of Osteopathic Medicine* (Lillington, N.C.) — 46.8% University of South Alabama* (Mobile) — 45.3% University of Mississippi* (Jackson) — 45.2% East Tennessee State University-Quillen College of Medicine (Johnson City) — 44.8% Oklahoma State University (Tulsa) — 44.3% University of New Mexico (Albuquerque) —42.5% William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine (Hattiesburg, Miss.) — 41.7% University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (Little Rock) — 41.7% University of Kansas Medical Center (Kansas City) — 41.1%

