15 states with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions

South Dakota is the state with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify the states with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions, analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 11 relevant metrics. The metrics ranged from travel restrictions to requirement to wear a face mask in public. Rankings are based on data available as of May 18. Access more information about the methodology here.

Here are the 15 states with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions, according to the analysis:

1. South Dakota

2. Wisconsin

3. Idaho

4. Missouri

5. Utah

6. Wyoming

7. Montana

8. Arizona

9. North Dakota

10. Iowa

11. Alabama

12. Texas

13. Tennessee

T-14. Arkansas

T-14. West Virginia

