15 states with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions
South Dakota is the state with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.
To identify the states with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions, analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 11 relevant metrics. The metrics ranged from travel restrictions to requirement to wear a face mask in public. Rankings are based on data available as of May 18. Access more information about the methodology here.
Here are the 15 states with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions, according to the analysis:
1. South Dakota
2. Wisconsin
3. Idaho
4. Missouri
5. Utah
6. Wyoming
7. Montana
8. Arizona
9. North Dakota
10. Iowa
11. Alabama
12. Texas
13. Tennessee
T-14. Arkansas
T-14. West Virginia
