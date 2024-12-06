15 most, least charitable states

Wyoming is the most charitable state, with residents spending an average of 33 hours per year volunteering and donating nearly 4% of their adjusted gross income, according to WalletHub.
WalletHub analyzed the 50 states by comparing them across 17 key indicators of charitable behavior, such as the volunteer rate and share of income donated. The rankings were published Nov. 11.
Below are the 15 most and least charitable states per WalletHub:
Most charitable
1. Wyoming
2. Utah
3. Minnesota
4. Maine
5. Delaware
6. Maryland
7. Oregon
8. Colorado
9. Pennsylvania
10. Nebraska
11. Virginia
12. Illinois
13. New York
14. Iowa
15. North Dakota
Least charitable
1. New Mexico
2. Arizona
3. Nevada
4. Rhode Island
5. Mississippi
6. Louisiana
7. West Virginia
8. Florida
9. Alabama
10. Hawaii
11. California
12. Oklahoma
13. South Carolina
14. Tennessee
15. Wisconsin