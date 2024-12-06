15 most, least charitable states

Wyoming is the most charitable state, with residents spending an average of 33 hours per year volunteering and donating nearly 4% of their adjusted gross income, according to WalletHub.

WalletHub analyzed the 50 states by comparing them across 17 key indicators of charitable behavior, such as the volunteer rate and share of income donated. The rankings were published Nov. 11.

Below are the 15 most and least charitable states per WalletHub:

Most charitable

1. Wyoming

2. Utah

3. Minnesota

4. Maine

5. Delaware

6. Maryland

7. Oregon

8. Colorado

9. Pennsylvania

10. Nebraska

11. Virginia

12. Illinois

13. New York

14. Iowa

15. North Dakota

Least charitable

1. New Mexico

2. Arizona

3. Nevada

4. Rhode Island

5. Mississippi

6. Louisiana

7. West Virginia

8. Florida

9. Alabama

10. Hawaii

11. California

12. Oklahoma

13. South Carolina

14. Tennessee

15. Wisconsin