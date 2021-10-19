15 best places to retire 2021-2022, per US News & World Report 

Listen
Florida towns dominated the U.S. News & World Report's best places to retire 2021-2022 list, the site of nine of 15 top places listed.
The annual rankings are based on analysis of the 150 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. graded on such criteria as housing affordability, happiness of local residents, healthcare quality and tax rates.
The top 15 retirement destinations:
- Sarasota, Fla.
- Naples, Fla.
- Daytona Beach, Fla.
- Melbourne, Fla.
- Lancaster, Pa.
- Tampa, Fla.
- Fort Myers, Fla.
- Port St.Lucie, Fla.
- Ann Arbor, Mich.
- Pensacola, Fla.
- Allentown, Pa.
- Lakeland, Fla.
- Harrisburg, Pa.
- Asheville, N.C.
- Reading, Pa.