On Oct. 22, Healthgrades unveiled its annual Specialty Excellence Awards for 2025, which included recognition of the nation's 100 best hospitals for critical care.

The Specialty Excellence Awards for Critical Care recognize hospitals that deliver "superior patient outcomes in treating pulmonary embolism, respiratory system failure, sepsis and diabetic hospitalizations," according to Healthgrades. Hospitals were selected based on an analysis of 2021-23 inpatient data from CMS' Medicare Analysis and Review file. Healthgrades used in-hospital mortality and 30-day mortality data to calculate average z-scores for each of the conditions. Read more about the methodology here.

Below are Healthgrades' 100 top hospitals for critical care, by state.

Arizona

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)

California

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center

Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula

Good Samaritan Hospital (San Jose)

Los Robles Regional Medical Center (Thousand Oaks)

Mills-Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame)

Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Providence Holy Cross Medical Center (Mission Hills)

Regional Medical Center of San Jose

Riverside Community Hospital

Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas

Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego

St. Mary's Medical Center

Sutter Roseville Medical Center

UC Davis Medical Center (Sacramento)

UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights (San Francisco)

Colorado

HCA HealthOne Aurora

HCA HealthOne Rose (Denver)

HCA HealthOne SKY Ridge (Lone Tree)

HCA HealthOne Swedish (Englewood)

Connecticut

Danbury Hospital

Norwalk Hospital

Florida

AdventHealth Orlando

HCA Florida Aventura Hospital

HCA Florida Kendall Hospital (Miami)

HCA Florida Largo Hospital

HCA Florida North Florida Hospital (Gainesville)

HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

HCA Florida Trinity Hospital

UF Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville)

Georgia

AdventHealth Redmond

Illinois

Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital (Barrington)

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital (Park Ridge)

Indiana

Franciscan Health Indianapolis

Kansas

Wesley Medical Center (Wichita)

Kentucky

Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital (Paducah)

Saint Joseph Hospital (Lexington)

Maryland

CalvertHealth Medical Center (Prince Frederick)

UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center (Glen Burnie)

Massachusetts

Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital (Boston)

Newton-Wellesley Hospital

Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato

Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys Campus (Rochester)

Montana

Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center

Nebraska

CHI Health Good Samaritan (Kearney)

CHI Health St. Elizabeth (Lincoln)

Nevada

MountainView Hospital (Las Vegas)

Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center (Las Vegas)

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center (Las Vegas)

New Jersey

Bayshore Medical Center (Holmdel)

Chilton Medical Center (Pompton Plains)

Hackensack University Medical Center

Newton Medical Center

Overlook Medical Center (Summit)

Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center (Plainsboro)

Riverview Medical Center (Red Bank)

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset (Somerville)

Valley Hospital (Ridgewood)

New York

NewYork-Presbyterian Queens (New York City)

Vassar Brothers Medical Center (Poughkeepsie)

North Carolina

Mission Hospital (Asheville)

North Dakota

Altru Hospital (Grand Forks)

Ohio

East Liverpool City Hospital

Mercy Health-Anderson Hospital (Cincinnati)

Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital

Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital

Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital

Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center (Toledo)

Mercy Health-West Hospital (Cincinnati)

Riverside Methodist Hospital (Columbus)

Summa Health System-Akron Campus

The Jewish Hospital-Mercy Health (Cincinnati)

Pennsylvania

Bryn Mawr Hospital

Pennsylvania Hospital (Philadelphia)

Riddle Memorial Hospital (Media)

WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital

WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital (Lebanon)

South Carolina

Good Strand Medical Center (Myrtle Beach)

South Dakota

Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center (Sioux Falls)

Tennessee

Parkridge Medical Center (Chattanooga)

Tristar Centennial Medical Center (Nashville)

Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center

Tristar Skyline Medical Center (Nashville)

Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center (Nashville)

Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center (Smyrna)

Tristar Summit Medical Center (Hermitage)

Texas

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Irving

HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood

Houston Methodist Hospital

Las Palmas Medical Center (El Paso)

Medical City Weatherford

Methodist Hospital (San Antonio)

Methodist Hospital Stone Oak (San Antonio)

St. David's Medical Center (Austin)

St. David's North Austin Medical Center

St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Virginia

Inova Alexandria Hospital

Inova Fair Oaks Hospital (Fairfax)

Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)

West Virginia

Cabell Huntington Hospital