10 states with least expensive, most expensive prescription drugs

Maine and Missouri offer the least expensive prescription drugs for Americans over 65, and Tennessee and Utah offer the most expensive, according to an analysis by MedicareGuide, an insurance technology company.

To determine the states with the least expensive prescription drugs, MedicareGuide compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across five cost metrics, including out-of-pocket costs for Medicare Part D plans and Medicare Part B drug prices. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are 10 states that offer the least expensive prescription drugs, according to the analysis:

1. Maine

2. Missouri

3. Kentucky

4. Vermont

5. New Hampshire

6. Louisiana

7. Indiana

8. Montana

9. Mississippi

10. North Carolina

Here are 10 states that offer the most expensive prescription drugs, according to the analysis:

1. Tennessee

2. Utah

3. Alabama

4. Illinois

5. Nebraska

6. Washington, D.C.

7. Texas

8. Maryland

9. Colorado

10. Pennsylvania