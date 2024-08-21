10 medical schools where graduates incur the most, least debt

Last year, medical students in the U.S. graduated with an average debt of $206,924, though students at some schools incur more than $280,000, according to the latest data from the Association of American Medical Colleges.

Data from the class of 2023 shows 70% of students graduate with debt. The majority, or 84%, graduate with more than $100,000 in educational debt.

Below is a list of medical schools where students graduate with the highest and lowest amounts of debt on average, per the AAMC's 2025 report on medical school admission requirements.

10 medical schools where students graduate with the highest average debt:

Tulane University School of Medicine (New Orleans) — $310,981

Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine & Science — $283,659

Michigan State University College of Human Medicine (East Lansing) — $277,061

Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine (Kalamazoo) — $273,494

New York Medical College (Vahalla) — $259,582

Ponce Health Sciences University School of Medicine (Puerto Rico) — $258,727

Drexel University College of Medicine (Pa.) — $257,732

Creighton University School of Medicine (Omaha, Neb.) — $256,918

Georgetown University School of Medicine (Washington, D.C.) — $247,896

Nova Southeastern University Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Allopathic Medicine (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) — $244,818

10 medical schools where students graduate with the lowest average debt:

Note: This list does not include the Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine in California, where the average debt incurred is $0 due to a tuition-waiver policy for the first six student cohorts.

NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine (New York) — $63,379

NYU Grossman School of Medicine (New York) — $75,884

California University of Science and Medicine-School of Medicine (Colton) — $77,620

Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University (Greenville, N.C.) — $93,971

Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons (New York, N.Y.) — $95,578

Weill Cornell Medicine (New York, N.Y.) — $95,857

Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine — $100,432

University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School — $103,174

Harvard Medical School (Boston) — $103,519

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine (Baltimore) — $104,745