10 healthiest, unhealthiest US cities

San Francisco is the nation's healthiest city, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify the healthiest and unhealthiest cities, analysts compared 182 of the most populated U.S. cities across 43 key indicators of good health. Metrics ranged from the cost of a medical visit to COVID-19 cases. More information about the methodology is available here.

Here are the 10 healthiest U.S. cities, according to the analysis:

1. San Francisco

2. Seattle

3. San Diego

4. Portland, Ore.

5. Salt Lake City

6. Honolulu

7. Austin, Texas

8. Denver

9. South Burlington, Vt.

10. Washington, D.C.

Here are the 10 unhealthiest U.S. cities, according to the analysis:

1. Brownsville, Texas

2. Gulfport, Miss.

3. Laredo, Texas

4. Memphis, Tenn.

5. Jackson, Miss.

6. Charleston, W.Va.

7. Shreveport, La.

8. Augusta, Ga.

9. Columbus, Ga.

10. Montgomery, Ala.