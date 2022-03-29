10 best nursing schools for master's and DNPs, as ranked by US News

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University has the No. 1 nursing school for a master's degree and a doctor of nursing practice degree, according to U.S. News and World Report's list of best nursing schools for 2023, released March 29.

The rankings are part of U.S. News' annual best graduate schools lists. The nursing school-related lists are based on data from nursing schools with master's or doctoral programs accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education or the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. A total of 220 nursing programs were included in the rankings of nursing master's programs and 163 were included in the ranking of DNP programs.

For the rankings, U.S. News considered indicators grouped in categories such as quality assessment, research activity, faculty resources and student selectivity and program size. Read more about the methodology here.

Note: The lists include ties.

The top 10 nursing schools for master's degrees, according to the rankings:

1. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)

2. Duke University (Durham, N.C.)

2. Emory University (Atlanta)

4. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

5. University of Washington (Seattle)

6. Columbia University (New York City)

7. Ohio State University (Columbus)

8. University of Michigan (Ann Arbor)

8. University of North Carolina (Chapel Hill)

8. Vanderbilt University (Nashville, Tenn.)

The 10 best nursing schools for DNPs, according to the rankings:

1. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)

2. Duke University (Durham, N.C.)

2. Rush University (Chicago)

2. University of Washington (Seattle)

5. Columbia University (New York City)

6. Emory University (Atlanta)

7. University of Michigan (Ann Arbor)

7. University of Minnesota Twin Cities (Minneapolis)

7. University of Pittsburgh

7. Vanderbilt University (Nashville, Tenn.)