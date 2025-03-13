Healthcare groups divided on CMS CT radiation rules

CMS now requires hospitals and other healthcare settings to track radiation emitted from computerized tomography scans — a rule that has been met mostly with applause, alongside some criticism, KFF Health News reported March 12.

Every year, about 93 million CT scans are performed in the U.S., according to the report. These scans can expose patients to varying levels of radiation and contribute to cancer, according to a growing body of research, but there is minimal oversight or regulation on this safety concern.

When CMS issued the final ruling on fiscal 2025 reimbursements — which included the requirement for healthcare providers to collect data on CT scan radiation levels — several healthcare organizations praised the effort, including the Institute of Healthcare Improvement and The Leapfrog Group.

"Radiation exposure is a very serious patient safety issue, so we commend CMS for focusing on CT scans," said Leapfrog's President and CEO Leah Binder, who added there is significant variation across hospitals.

The American College of Radiology, representing more than 41,000 radiology professionals, and three other organizations, objected to the rule when it was drafted. They argued the data collection requirements could increase healthcare costs and be cumbersome and burdensome to healthcare workers.

The federal agency began rolling out the requirements on Jan. 1, 2025, as part of a three-year implementation plan. Starting in 2027, Medicare-covered entities that do not comply can face financial penalties.

