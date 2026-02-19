NYC Health + Hospitals unveils $2M MRI suite

New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx unveiled a new $2 million MRI suite at its North Central Bronx campus.

The upgrade includes renovated rooms and new MRI machines, which the system said offer faster scan times and clearer, more distinct images to improve diagnostic capabilities and reduce patient wait times, according to a Feb. 19 news release. The machines also feature video projection to provide a calming virtual experience and technology designed to reduce scanner noise.

Leaders said in the release that the new MRI system is part of the hospital’s effort to enhance imaging services and improve productivity and imaging quality.