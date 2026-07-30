North Carolina hospital invests $2M in MRI technology

Lumberton, N.C.-based UNC Health Southeastern has invested close to $2 million in a new MRI machine designed to improve patient comfort and diagnostic imaging, according to a July 27 health system news release.

The MRI system includes a larger opening intended to accommodate more patients, quieter scanning technology and artificial intelligence tools that help streamline patient positioning and imaging. It also includes software and hardware designed to improve head, neck and spine imaging.

UNC Health Southeastern said the new system is expected to shorten appointment times, reduce repeat scans and improve access for patients with mobility limitations. The health system also said the technology will support routine and complex MRI exams while helping physicians monitor chronic conditions over time.

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