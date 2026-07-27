Thompson Health names diagnostic imaging director

Canandaigua, N.Y.-based University of Rochester Thompson Health has named Andrew Grills director of Diagnostic Imaging.

Mr. Grills joined the health system with 17 years of imaging and healthcare operations experience, according to a July 20 news release. Most recently, he served as manager of Specialty Imaging Services at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in McCandless, Pa., where he led strategic imaging initiatives, managed equipment projects and helped increase MRI patient volume.

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