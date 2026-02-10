Northwestern, Siemens partner to advance radiology and cancer care

Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine and Siemens Healthineers have initiated a multiyear strategic collaboration to accelerate innovation in radiology and oncology.

The organizations said they will focus on improving imaging, theranostics, interventional radiology and radiation oncology workflows, according to a Feb. 9 Siemens news release. The collaboration aims to establish a global center of excellence for theranostics — a precision medicine approach using radiopharmaceuticals for both diagnosis and treatment.

Key initiatives include expanding interventional MRI capabilities, applying AI to radiation oncology workflows and redesigning cancer care pathways to improve patient outcomes and operational efficiency.

The partnership builds on more than 20 years of research collaboration between the organizations.