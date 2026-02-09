UC Davis installs radiation platform with integrated CT imaging

UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center in Sacramento, Calif., has activated a CT-guided radiation therapy platform designed to deliver highly targeted treatment.

The system became operational this week and was unveiled during a ribbon-cutting event Feb. 3, according to a Feb. 6 system news release. It replaces the department’s linear accelerator and is part of a broader renovation of the radiation oncology suite at the center’s south building. Construction began in May 2025.

The system delivers radiation in a continuous 360-degree pattern and incorporates onboard CT imaging to guide treatment. The technology enables clinicians to shape radiation beams to match the unique characteristics of each tumor, while limiting exposure to healthy tissue.

Leaders said the system allows for real-time motion tracking and advanced imaging before each session. The platform can also adapt mid-treatment if a tumor changes size, helping maintain accuracy throughout a patient’s care.

The platform supports treatment across multiple cancer types, and patients are currently being scheduled for therapy.