Keck Medicine of USC names radiology department head

Los Angeles-based Keck School of Medicine of USC appointed Joshua Hirsch, MD, chair of its department of radiology.

Dr. Hirsch joins USC from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he held several leadership roles, including director of neurointerventional radiology, chief of the interventional spine service, associate department quality chair and vice chair of procedural services, according to a May 19 news release. He also previously served as professor of radiology at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

At USC, Dr. Hirsch will oversee the department’s clinical, research and education initiatives. He also will be nominated to hold the Stewart Dale Fordham, MD, Chair in Radiology at the Keck School of Medicine.

Dr. Hirsch has authored more than 650 peer-reviewed publications and currently chairs the Future Trends Committee of the American College of Radiology, according to the release. He also serves as a senior affiliate research fellow at the Neiman Health Policy Institute.

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