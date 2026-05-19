Alabama hospital expands MRI access for cardiac patients

Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital Health System is expanding MRI access for patients with pacemakers and implantable defibrillators across North Alabama, according to a May 13 report from WAAY 31.

Athens-Limestone Hospital in Athens, Ala., is the latest facility in the system to offer the imaging capability, joining Huntsville Hospital and Madison Hospital. The addition intends to improve access to diagnostic care closer to home for patients across the Tennessee Valley.

Historically, MRI scans posed risks for patients with implanted cardiac devices because magnetic fields could interfere with device function. Even with MRI-compatible devices, scans often required coordination with on-site specialists, which can lead to delays in care.

The health system said new remote programming technology now allows radiology teams to connect with cardiac device specialists in real time during scans, enabling eligible devices to be adjusted without specialists being physically present.

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