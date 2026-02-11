Stanford to launch radiopharmaceutical supply chain

Stanford (Calif.) Medicine’s radiology department is collaborating with Atley Solutions and Telix Pharmaceuticals to establish the first operational supply chain for astatine-211 in California.

Astatine-211 is an alpha-emitting radionuclide with growing promise for targeted radionuclide therapy, especially in metastatic disease. Limited access to the isotope in the Western U.S. has slowed translational research and early phase clinical studies. The new collaboration aims to expand availability by building local production and radiopharmaceutical infrastructure, according to a news release from the university.

The cyclotron and radiochemistry facility at Stanford will lead isotope purification and translational work. An Atley C100 module will be installed to support validation of the full At-211 drug manufacturing workflow. Stanford plans to produce its first At-211-labeled compound for clinical studies later in 2026.

Leaders said Stanford’s current good manufacturing practice facility is well positioned to support radiopharmaceutical innovation and deliver new treatment opportunities. The At-211 isotope will be initially produced at the University of California Davis in Sacramento, the release said.