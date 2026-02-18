Minnesota hospital to expand MRI services

Blue Earth, Minn.-based United Hospital District plans to install a new MRI system after receiving a $1.5 million gift from the Mike and Tami Hoffman Family Foundation.

Renovations will begin in March to create a dedicated space for the stationary MRI system, according to a Feb. 11 news release from the hospital. Patient services are expected to launch by January.

Hospital leaders said the new MRI technology will allow clinicians to obtain detailed images to support earlier detection and diagnosis across a range of conditions. The investment is also expected to strengthen access to diagnostic imaging in Southern Minnesota.