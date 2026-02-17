Staffing shortages strain breast imaging access, report finds

A nationwide shortage of breast imaging radiologists is making it harder for women to get timely mammograms and follow-up diagnostic care, according to a new report.

The analysis, conducted by Medicus Healthcare Solutions, estimates there are about 7,500 breast imaging radiologists in the U.S. — roughly four per 100,000 women ages 40 and older, according to a Feb. 16 news release. West Virginia, New Mexico, Nevada, Wyoming and Arizona have the lowest per capita.

The shortage coincides with rising demand for mammography services. Updated 2024 screening guidelines lowered the recommended starting age for biennial mammograms from 50 to 40 years old, adding an estimated 20 million newly eligible women. About 40 million mammograms are performed annually in the U.S.

At the same time, providers report difficulty maintaining adequate staffing levels. A survey from the Society of Breast Imaging found 79% of practices reported being short-staffed in breast imaging — driven by burnout, limited interest in fellowship training and rising cancer incidence.

To address capacity constraints, the report recommended strategies such as expanding teleradiology coverage, adopting artificial intelligence tools and using locum tenens staffing to fill gaps.