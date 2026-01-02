California hospital uses AI to boost breast cancer detection

Radiologists at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., have adopted AI technology to detect breast cancer earlier and more accurately.

The hospital has used an AI algorithm developed by ICAD for about a year to analyze mammograms alongside human interpretation, according to a Jan. 1 report from KABC. The technology is designed to flag subtle abnormalities that might otherwise be missed and is offered to patients for an additional $50 out-of-pocket fee.

Dr. Kenneth Meng, a radiologist at the hospital, said the ICAD software has detected tumors as small as 1 centimeter and identifies 20% more cancers up to two to three years earlier than traditional screening. He added that the tool reduces false positives and unnecessary callbacks by about 7%.

One patient, 48-year-old Sahlee Corpus, opted in for the AI-assisted screening and had a tumor flagged early. The lesion was diagnosed at the size of a large pea and was caught before it advanced. Her prognosis is favorable.