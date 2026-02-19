Dartmouth hospital expands infectious disease care capacity

Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center is expanding its infectious disease care capacity thanks to a grant.

The $500,000 grant, awarded by the National Emerging Special Pathogens Training and Education Center, will be used to build the hospital’s capacities as a level 2 special pathogen treatment center, according to a Feb. 18 system news release. The hospital would be the only one in New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine with this designation.

The funds will be used to expand access to specialized care and strengthen readiness through staff training, equipment acquisition, and development of systems for effective high-consequence infectious disease care delivery.