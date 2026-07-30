21 C-suite job openings with CHS

Community Health Systems, a for-profit hospital operator based in Franklin, Tenn., is seeking leaders for numerous C-suite roles across its facilities.

The system operates 60 hospitals and approximately 800 care sites across 12 states. Below are job listings active on the CHS job board as of July 30 for C-suite-level executive positions at its hospitals and subsidiaries, organized by role.

Assistant CEO

1. Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City seeks an assistant CEO.

2. Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind., seeks an assistant CEO.

Assistant chief nursing officer

3. Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala., seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

4. Laredo (Texas) Medical Center seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

5. MountainView Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces, N.M., seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

6. East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

CEO

7. AllianceHealth Durant (Okla.) seeks a CEO.

8. Medical Center Enterprise (Ala.) seeks a CEO.

9. Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Mo., seeks a CEO.

CFO

10. Carlsbad (N.M.) Medical Center seeks a CFO.

11. AllianceHealth Durant (Okla.) seeks a CFO.

12. Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw, Ind., seeks a CFO.

13. Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind., seeks a CFO.

Chief medical officer

14. Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn., seeks a chief medical officer.

Chief nursing officer

15. Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Mo., seeks a chief nursing officer.

16. Lutheran Downtown Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind., seeks a chief nursing officer.

17. Santa Rosa Medical Center in Milton, Fla., seeks a chief nursing officer.

18. Mat-Su Regional Medical Center in Palmer, Alaska, seeks a chief nursing officer.

19. Northwest Medical Center Tucson (Ariz.) seeks a chief nursing officer.

COO

20. Baldwin Health in Foley, Ala., seeks a COO.

21. Laredo (Texas) Medical Center seeks a COO.

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