AAPA honors physician assistants, doles out 6 awards

The American Academy of PAs distributed six annual awards at the end of April, honoring dedicated physician assistants.

The Individual Excellence Award recipients for 2020 are:

PA of the Year Award: Nicole Dettmann, MPH, PA, of Sudbury, Mass.

PA Student of the Year Award: Delilah Dylan Dominguez of North Haven, Conn.

Military Service Award: Richard Villarreal, PhD, PA, of San Antonio

AAPA/PAEA Preceptor of the Year Award: Kurtis Manley, PA, of Kingman, Ariz.

Outstanding Student Society: Case Western Reserve University Charles L. Hudson Society of Cleveland

Eugene A. Stead Jr. Lifetime Achievement Award: Paul Lombardo, PA, of Holtsville, N.Y.

