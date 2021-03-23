13 hospitals seeking CMOs

Below are 13 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief medical officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Alaska Regional Hospital (Anchorage)



2. Bakersfield (Calif.) Memorial Hospital



3. Corpus Christi (Texas) Medical Center



4.Geisinger (Danville, Pa.)



5. HCA Houston Healthcare West

6. HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball (Texas)



7. Del Sol Medical Center (El Paso, Texas)



8. Largo (Fla.) Medical Center

9. Medical City Denton (Denton, Texas)



10. North Florida Regional Medical Center (Gainesville)



11. Ocala (Fla.) Regional Medical Center

12. St. Mary’s Healthcare (Amsterdam, N.Y.)



13. Rapides Regional Medical Center (Alexandria, La.)

