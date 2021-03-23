More sleep linked to lower COVID-19 risk for healthcare workers

Sleep and burnout may be risk factors for COVID-19 in some healthcare workers, according to a study published in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health.

Researchers surveyed 2,884 healthcare workers frequently exposed to COVID-19 on the job between July 17 and Sept. 25, 2020. The survey included respondents from the U.S., France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the U.K. In total, 568 healthcare workers reported contracting COVID-19.

Four study findings:

1. After adjusting for various factors, researchers found every extra hour of sleep per night was associated with a 12 percent lower risk of COVID-19.

2. In contrast, severe sleep issues — such as difficulty sleeping at night, poor sleep continuity and frequent sleeping pill use — were linked to an 88 percent higher risk of contracting the virus, according to the study.

3. Reporting daily burnout was associated with a 2.6 times higher risk of getting COVID-19, along with longer illness duration and more severe symptoms.

4. These associations were still significant after researchers adjusted for frequency of COVID-19 exposures.

"Our results highlight the importance of healthcare professionals’ well-being during the pandemic," researchers said. "Awareness of these risk factors in [healthcare workers] will be helpful in maintaining a healthy and productive workforce."

