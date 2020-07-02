Where new COVID-19 cases are rising, falling, staying the same — July 2

There are 38 states where new cases of COVID-19 are rising, one state where they are falling and 11 states where the number of cases is stabilizing in the U.S., as of 7:27 a.m. CDT July 2, according to The New York Times.

The Times used state data on COVID-19 cases to compare the seven-day average of new cases from two weeks ago to the same figure July 2.

Note: States are listed alphabetically.

Where new cases are rising:

• Alabama

• Alaska

• Arizona

• Arkansas

• California

• Colorado

• Delaware

• Florida

• Georgia

• Hawaii

• Idaho

• Illinois

• Iowa

• Kansas

• Kentucky

• Louisiana

• Maine

• Michigan

• Minnesota

• Mississippi

• Missouri

• Montana

• Nevada

• New Mexico

• North Carolina

• North Dakota

• Ohio

• Oklahoma

• Oregon

• Pennsylvania

• South Carolina

• Tennessee

• Texas

• Utah

• Washington

• West Virginia

• Wisconsin

• Wyoming

Where new cases are falling:

• New Hampshire

• Washington, D.C.

Where new cases are stabilizing:

• Connecticut

• Indiana

• Maryland

• Massachusetts

• Nebraska

• New Jersey

• New York

• Rhode Island

• South Dakota

• Vermont

• Virginia

More articles on public health:

How COVID-19 affects the brain: 4 things to know

Where new COVID-19 cases are rising, falling and staying the same — June 29

'Worst is yet to come,' WHO chief says; Hospitalizations up in 7 states — 6 COVID-19 updates

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.