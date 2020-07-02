Where new COVID-19 cases are rising, falling, staying the same — July 2
There are 38 states where new cases of COVID-19 are rising, one state where they are falling and 11 states where the number of cases is stabilizing in the U.S., as of 7:27 a.m. CDT July 2, according to The New York Times.
The Times used state data on COVID-19 cases to compare the seven-day average of new cases from two weeks ago to the same figure July 2.
Note: States are listed alphabetically.
Where new cases are rising:
• Alabama
• Alaska
• Arizona
• Arkansas
• California
• Colorado
• Delaware
• Florida
• Georgia
• Hawaii
• Idaho
• Illinois
• Iowa
• Kansas
• Kentucky
• Louisiana
• Maine
• Michigan
• Minnesota
• Mississippi
• Missouri
• Montana
• Nevada
• New Mexico
• North Carolina
• North Dakota
• Ohio
• Oklahoma
• Oregon
• Pennsylvania
• South Carolina
• Tennessee
• Texas
• Utah
• Washington
• West Virginia
• Wisconsin
• Wyoming
Where new cases are falling:
• New Hampshire
• Washington, D.C.
Where new cases are stabilizing:
• Connecticut
• Indiana
• Maryland
• Massachusetts
• Nebraska
• New Jersey
• New York
• Rhode Island
• South Dakota
• Vermont
• Virginia
