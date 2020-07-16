Virginia implements nation's 1st workplace safety rules to curb coronavirus spread

Virginia has instituted mandatory workplace safety rules to curb the spread of COVID-19, making it the first state in the country to do so.

On July 15, the state's safety and health codes board voted to adopt the regulations, which will require businesses to implement several safety measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. These safety measures include notifying employees within 24 hours if a worker tests positive for COVID-19 and not allowing employees who are known or suspected to have the new virus to return to work for 10 days or until they have two negative tests.

These rules will remain in effect for six months and can be made permanent.

"Workers should not have to sacrifice their health and safety to earn a living, especially during an ongoing global pandemic," said Gov. Ralph Northam. "In the face of federal inaction, Virginia has stepped up to protect workers from COVID-19, creating the nation's first enforceable workplace safety requirements."

The regulations also protect employees as whistleblowers if they notify authorities of violations, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports. Companies can be fined thousands of dollars, up to $13,000 for violating the rules. Serious violations that are willful could result in fines as high as $130,000.

