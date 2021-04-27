University of Minnesota launches nation's 2nd organ preservation center

The University of Minnesota in Minneapolis will host the country's second organ and tissue preservation center, according to an April 22 announcement.

The Organ and Tissue Preservation Center, launched by the Biostasis Research Institute, aims to establish human organ banks via cryogenic storage of organ transplant donations. The center's team will focus on implementing technologies that safely and rapidly rewarm the preserved organs and other tissues.

The center will be housed at U of M's Institute for Engineering Medicine and will be led by the institute's director, John Bischof, PhD, and Erik Finger, MD, PhD, a faculty member at the university's medical school's surgery department.

"By funding a new Organ and Tissue Preservation Center at [Institute for Engineering Medicine,] BRI is accelerating research and technology development that will positively impact millions of patients, including children on transplant wait lists and people with neurodegenerative conditions," Dr. Bischof said in a news release.

