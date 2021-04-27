CDC: Fully vaccinated Americans don't need masks outside in most scenarios

Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 don't need to wear masks outside anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers, according to CDC guidance updated April 27.

According to a flowchart comparing what outdoors activities people should wear a mask for if they are vaccinated or unvaccinated. The guidance reads, "If you are fully vaccinated you can start doing many things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic."

Fully vaccinated individuals don't need to wear a face covering to:

Walk, run or bike outdoors with members of your household.

Attend a small, outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated family and friends.

Attend a small, outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Dine at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households.

Fully vaccinated Americans should still wear a mask when at a crowded outdoor event, like a live performance, parade or sports event.

Unvaccinated Americans don't need a mask to:

Walk, run or bike outdoors with members of your household.

Attend a small, outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated family and friends.

The CDC urges Americans to consider how COVID-19 is spreading locally, the number of people participating in the activity and the location of the activity when determining the safety of an activity.

More articles on public health:

CDC backtracks director's statement recommending COVID-19 shot for pregnant women

No appointment, no problem: Some COVID-19 vaccination sites open to walk-ins

COVID-19 reinfection rate around 0.4%, Epic data suggests

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.