Tracking the White House outbreak: Who has COVID-19 & when they were diagnosed

On Oct. 2, President Donald Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. At least 29 other people connected to the White House have tested positive, according to The New York Times and WBTV.

Below is the list of known cases, listed chronically by date of positive test results.

Ronna McDaniel , Republican National Committee chairwoman — tested positive Sept. 29.

, Republican National Committee chairwoman — tested positive Sept. 29. Crede Bailey , head of White House security — tested positive before Oct. 1.

, head of White House security — tested positive before Oct. 1. 3 housekeeping staff members — tested positive before Oct. 1.

— tested positive before Oct. 1. Assistant to chief usher — tested positive before Oct. 1.

— tested positive before Oct. 1. Hope Hicks , adviser to the president — tested positive Oct. 1.

, adviser to the president — tested positive Oct. 1. Mike Lee , senator of Utah — attended Amy Coney Barrett’s Sept. 26 nomination announcement. Tested positive Oct. 1.

, senator of Utah — attended Amy Coney Barrett’s Sept. 26 nomination announcement. Tested positive Oct. 1. Kellyanne Conway , political consultant and former counselor to the president — tweeted Oct. 2 that she had tested positive.

, political consultant and former counselor to the president — tweeted Oct. 2 that she had tested positive. Bill Stepien , president's campaign manager — tested positive Oct. 2.

, president's campaign manager — tested positive Oct. 2. Michael Shear , NYT correspondent — traveled on Air Force One Sept. 26 when President Trump went to Pennsylvania; tested positive Oct. 2.

, NYT correspondent — traveled on Air Force One Sept. 26 when President Trump went to Pennsylvania; tested positive Oct. 2. Al Drago , photojournalist — covered Ms. Barret's nomination event and the Sept. 27 White House briefing; tested positive Oct. 2.

, photojournalist — covered Ms. Barret's nomination event and the Sept. 27 White House briefing; tested positive Oct. 2. John I. Jenkins , PhD, University of Notre Dame president — attended Ms. Barrett’s Sept. 26 nomination announcement; tested positive sometime after Oct. 2.

, PhD, University of Notre Dame president — attended Ms. Barrett’s Sept. 26 nomination announcement; tested positive sometime after Oct. 2. Thom Tillis , senator of North Carolina — tested positive sometime after Oct. 2.

, senator of North Carolina — tested positive sometime after Oct. 2. Greg Laurie , pastor — tested positive sometime after Oct. 2.

, pastor — tested positive sometime after Oct. 2. White House journalist — tested positive sometime after Oct. 2.

— tested positive sometime after Oct. 2. Military aide — tested positive sometime after Oct. 2.

— tested positive sometime after Oct. 2. Chris Christie , former governor of New Jersey and political commentator — helped President Trump with debate preparation; tweeted Oct. 3 that he tested positive. Mr. Christie was hospitalized Oct. 3 and discharged Oct. 10.

, former governor of New Jersey and political commentator — helped President Trump with debate preparation; tweeted Oct. 3 that he tested positive. Mr. Christie was hospitalized Oct. 3 and discharged Oct. 10. Nicholas Luna , assistant to the president — tested positive Oct. 3.

, assistant to the president — tested positive Oct. 3. Chad Gilmartin , assistant press secretary — tested positive Oct. 3 or 4.

, assistant press secretary — tested positive Oct. 3 or 4. Kayleigh McEnany , White House press secretary — tested positive Oct. 5.

, White House press secretary — tested positive Oct. 5. Stephen Miller , policy adviser — tested positive Oct. 6.

, policy adviser — tested positive Oct. 6. Karoline Leavitt , assistant press secretary — tested positive Oct. 6

, assistant press secretary — tested positive Oct. 6 Jalen Drummond , assistant press secretary — tested positive Oct. 6

, assistant press secretary — tested positive Oct. 6 Adm. Charles Ray, U.S. Coast Guard vice commandant — attended a Gold Star families White House event Sept. 27; tested positive Oct. 6.

U.S. Coast Guard vice commandant — attended a Gold Star families White House event Sept. 27; tested positive Oct. 6. Gary Thomas , U.S. Marines general — tested positive Oct. 7.

, U.S. Marines general — tested positive Oct. 7. Harrison Fields, assistant press secretary — tested positive Oct. 8.

